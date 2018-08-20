Monday, August 20, 2018

Freespire 4.0 Released

Today we are pleased to announce the release of Freespire 4.0. Freespire 4.0 is our newest release in the Freespire line. Freespire 4.0 is a free release in both terms of cost and code. Freespire 4.0 is a migration of our current 16.04 LTS codebase to the 18.04 LTS codebase which brings with it many improvements to usability and to hardware support. Freespire 4.0 is also the base for our commercial Linspire release




Some of the more important and visible changes to Freespire 4.0 are:

Updated codebase to Ubuntu 18.04
Stunning visual interface that is familiar to users
Intuitive dark mode for professionals and people who like dark themes
Night Light which adjusts the screen color temperature for night use
Geary 0.12
Chromium Browser 68
Abiword
Gnumeric
Calendar
Audacious
Totem Video Player
Software Center
Synaptic
G-Debi
SNAP support
Flatpak support

All security updates up to August 19, 2018

You can download the current release here

http://distro.ibiblio.org/blacklab/freespire/4/freespire-4-mate.iso
http://distro.ibiblio.org/blacklab/freespire/4/freespire-4-mate.iso.md5
http://distro.ibiblio.org/blacklab/freespire/4/freespire-4-mate.iso.sha256

 If you have a data cap you can order Freespire 4.0 on physical media for $15.99 USD plus Shipping


Freespire OSS Edition
Install Media
Order Notes


You can also donate to the Freespire project which helps us with advertising, domain renewals and replacing aging equipment





Posted by at