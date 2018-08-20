Monday, August 20, 2018
Freespire 4.0 Released
Some of the more important and visible changes to Freespire 4.0 are:
Updated codebase to Ubuntu 18.04
Stunning visual interface that is familiar to users
Intuitive dark mode for professionals and people who like dark themes
Night Light which adjusts the screen color temperature for night use
Geary 0.12
Chromium Browser 68
Abiword
Gnumeric
Calendar
Audacious
Totem Video Player
Software Center
Synaptic
G-Debi
SNAP support
Flatpak support
All security updates up to August 19, 2018
You can download the current release here
http://distro.ibiblio.org/blacklab/freespire/4/freespire-4-mate.iso
http://distro.ibiblio.org/blacklab/freespire/4/freespire-4-mate.iso.md5
http://distro.ibiblio.org/blacklab/freespire/4/freespire-4-mate.iso.sha256
If you have a data cap you can order Freespire 4.0 on physical media for $15.99 USD plus Shipping
You can also donate to the Freespire project which helps us with advertising, domain renewals and replacing aging equipment
Posted by Roberto J. Dohnert at 10:18 PM