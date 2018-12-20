Freespire 4.5 Released

Today our development team is proud to announce the release of Freespire 4.5, the free-and-open-source subset of our flagship Linspire operating system. Freespire 4.5 is a security and functionality update of the previous 4.0 release and is equivalent to the Linspire 8.0 base. This includes all security updates until Dec 15, 2018.
Freespire 4.5 has the following features and and enhancements:
Kernel 4.15.0-43
LTS 18.04.1
Mate 1.20.1
Chromium Browser 71
Geary e-mail client
Abiword
Gnumeric
A full list of installed applications can be found here
You can download freespire 4.5 free of charge and redistribute as you wish; if you have bandwidth restrictions or prefer installation media you can purchase that here
http://distro.ibiblio.org/blacklab/freespire/4/freespire-45-x64.iso
http://distro.ibiblio.org/blacklab/freespire/4/freespire-45-x64.iso.md5
http://distro.ibiblio.org/blacklab/freespire/4/freespire-45-x64.iso.sha256
Freespire 4.5 does NOT contain any proprietary or binary only multimedia codecs, device drivers or applications - users can make the decision to install those pieces themselves if necessary.
If you would like to donate to the Freespire development team to help fund development, replace aging equipment and advertising you can do so here