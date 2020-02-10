Freespire 6.0 Released





NOTE: Online Linux redistribution sites





You are free to redistribute Freespire as you wish and charge what you wish for your time and to recover your costs. We only ask that you make it clear to your customers that if any support is offered that YOU are responsible for that support.

The Freespire Operating System is the open source and free as in beer release of the commercial Linspire operating system. It contains many of the same software packages as Linspire with the exception of the software that requires us to purchase a license to redistribute. You are free to redistribute Freespire as you wish.