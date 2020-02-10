Monday, February 10, 2020
Freespire 6.0 Released
Today is another great day for the Freespire development team, as we announce the release of Freespire 6.0. This release is our FOSS solution, with no binary-only drivers or multimedia codecs included and strictly Libre applications. Freespire is released bi-annually and showcases the best that the open-source community has to offer. Our users enjoy a multitude of different desktops - for this release we are releasing the MATE desktop first; KDE comes next, keep an eye out for it. With Windows 7 at the end of life, many people have PCs which may not be optimal for Windows 10; now is a good time to migrate to one of the most recognized desktop Linux distributions, which is optimized for just these sorts of PCs.
Here’s what’s offered:
MATE 1.20
Kernel 5.3.0-28
Chromium Web Browser
Abiword
Gnumeric
Ice SSB
Parole
Shotwell
Software Center
Synaptic Package Manager
Fully community supported by other users and contributors, with an intuitive layout for ease-of-use, Freespire 6.0 is the latest and greatest high-performance desktop distro available, stable as a table and backed by the full scope of Ubuntu / Debian software. Please give it a try! You can download it here:
https://distro.ibiblio.org/blacklab/freespire/6/freespire-6.iso
https://distro.ibiblio.org/blacklab/freespire/6/freespire-6.iso.md5
https://distro.ibiblio.org/blacklab/freespire/6/freespire-6.iso.sha256
If you are hindered by data caps you can purchase a bootable USB key here
Posted by Roberto J. Dohnert at 8:00 AM
